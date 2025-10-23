EU should not make any decisions on Ukraine as Russia-US summit still possible — PM Orban

BUDAPEST, October 23. /TASS/. The European Union should refrain from making any decisions on Ukraine at this stage, given the possibility of a Russia-US summit that could lead to an agreement on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on his way to a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

He said he would propose this course of action to his fellow member state leaders. "The European Union is in a strange situation, and we need to treat it responsibly. I believe that today we should not hold any substantial negotiations on the Ukrainian issue, given the probable Russian-US peace summit," the prime minister said in an interview with the YouTube channel Patriota.

"We should do two things. First, we should not make any decisions now, so as not to reduce the chances of a Russian-US agreement. And there is one more thing that I have been proposing for a long time at every meeting. I will do so again today, even though they will never accept it. I am talking about the European Union independently starting negotiations with Russia," Orban said.