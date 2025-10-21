Trump is preparing Zelensky for future 'deal' with Russia — senator

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, at a meeting in the United States, gave Vladimir Zelensky a kind of "moral and psychological crash course" to prepare him for the upcoming unpleasant decisions he will have to make regarding the situation in Ukraine, Federation Council member from the Kherson Region, Igor Kastyukevich, has told TASS.

"The White House talks, in my opinion, are part of the preparation for the upcoming meeting in Budapest. Trump is organizing this 'moral and psychological crash course' for Zelensky to allow him to get used to and reconcile himself with the subsequent decisions he will have to make. Trump knows that such manipulations would never work with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Therefore, if anyone, in the American leader's opinion, needs to be 'persuaded to conclude a deal,' it's Zelensky," Kastyukevich believes.

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also stated that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparing for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in the Hungarian capital. On October 17, Trump met with Zelensky at the White House, discussing, among other things, arms supplies to Ukraine and the upcoming meeting between the Russian and US presidents in Budapest.

Zelensky himself later admitted that at a meeting in Washington, representatives of Trump's team demanded that Kiev withdraw from Donbass. Following the meeting, media outlets also reported that Trump refused to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles.