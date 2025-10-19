Munich airport suspended operations over ‘suspicious sightings’ — Bild

BERLIN, October 19. /TASS/. Munich Airport was temporarily suspended on Saturday evening due to "suspicious sightings," Bild reported.

According to it, after several incidents with UAVs earlier in October, eyewitnesses at Munich airport on Saturday again reported "suspicious sightings." Flights were suspended. The Bavarian police left open the question of whether they were talking about drones, the newspaper said.

An airport representative confirmed the suspension. "The Air Traffic Control Service closed both runways for about half an hour on Saturday evening," she said. It was suspended for a second time at around 11 p.m. (00:00 Moscow time) for a short period. According to the BR radio station, three flights were diverted, but one of them subsequently landed in Munich.

German law enforcement officers, as noted by Bild, failed to detect either UAVs or suspicious people, although a police helicopter carefully examined the vicinity of the airport all night. Currently, the air harbor is operating normally.

Drone flights have disrupted German civilian facilities several times in recent months. According to Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, on the night of September 26, "swarms of drones were spotted in the sky over Schleswig-Holstein." The appearance of several UAVs suspended Munich Airport on October 3. As reported by the Bild newspaper, on the same day, the federal police's detection system registered air violation in the western part of Frankfurt am Main Airport.