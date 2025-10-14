US congresswoman says will receive findings on Kennedy’s murder from Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. A member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Republican Anna Paulina Luna, said she would soon receive the Russian government’s findings on the assassination of 35th US President John F. Kennedy (JFK) from the Russian Embassy in Washington.

"My office just received word from the Russian Embassy that the ambassador from Russia to the United States will be hand delivering the Russian government’s findings on who assassinated JFK to my office. This is a 350 page document," she wrote on the X social network.

She promised to publish these documents as soon as she receives them.

"It is important to note that Congress attempted to obtain these files in the 90’s and was denied. We have been given access to them now for the first time in history," she said.

In January, US President Donald Trump signed a decree on the publication of classified materials about the assassination of JFK, his brother Robert Kennedy (RFK) and Nobel Peace Prize winner Reverend Martin Luther King. On March 18, in accordance with his decree, the authorities published declassified materials on the assassination of John F. Kennedy. To date, according to the agency, 99% of about 5 million pages from the JFK investigation have been declassified.

John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was killed in Dallas during a campaign trip to Texas on November 22, 1963. The board formed to look into the crime came to the conclusion that the murder was the work of Lee Harvey Oswald, who acted alone, and was not part of a major conspiracy. According to the commission, the shots were fired from the sixth floor of a building housing a school book depository in the city’s central square. This is where a scoped rifle and spent brass were found.