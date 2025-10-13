Madagascar president leaves country aboard French military plane — RFI

PARIS, October 13. /TASS/. Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has been taken out of the country aboard a French military plane in line with an agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron, the RFI radio station wrote citing sources.

According to the report, Rajoelina left the country on October 12, but his destination remains unknown to date.

Sources told RFI that the president presumably boarded the plane on Sainte-Marie Island off Madagascar’s east coast and disembarked on the French island of Reunion. Possibly, he later continued his journey to Mauritius or the United Arab Emirates.

Mass protests against power outages and water shortages, which rapidly descended into violence, broke out in Madagascar on September 25. The protests were organized by the Gen Z Madagascar movement, which demanded President Rajoelina’s resignation. On October 2, protesters announced creating the steering committee to organize further protests.