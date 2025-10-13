IDF receives 13 more hostages in Gaza, all 20 kidnapped free now

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. Employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross have handed over the second group of 13 hostages to the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, and they are now en route to Israel, the army press service reported.

Earlier, seven previously kidnapped individuals were released through the same procedure and have already arrived in Israel. With this transfer, all 20 Israelis who had remained in captivity in Gaza have now been freed.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the release of 13 more hostages and listed their names. Maxim Kharin, a native of Donbass, is among them.

The other released hostages include brothers Ariel and David Cunio, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Avinatan Or, Eitan Horn, Nimrod Cohen, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kupershtein, and Matan Zangauker.