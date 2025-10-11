Afghan Air Force attacks Pakistan — TV

DUBAI, October 11. /TASS/. The Afghan Air Force has struck the Pakistani city of Lahore, TOLO News reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the strike was in response to Pakistan's attack on Taliban positions near the Afghan-Pakistani border. Taliban officials did not provide details about the operation.

TOLO News also said that at least 12 Pakistani servicemen were killed in border clashes with Afghanistan.

In 2024, 90% of terrorist attacks in Pakistan took place in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan. Various armed groups carry out attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians in both regions under the pretext of protecting the rights of ethnic minorities, including the Pashtuns and Baloch.