Trump, Zelensky discuss possibility of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev — Axios

WASHINGTON, October 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky discussed the possibility of transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev during a telephone conversation, Axios reported.

According to the news outlet’s sources, Trump and Zelensky earlier on Saturday "discussed the possibility of Ukraine obtaining Tomahawk long-range missiles." Axios did not specify whether the US made a final decision on this matter. The conversation lasted about 30 minutes, the news outlet’s source noted.

Zelensky previously stated that he had discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with Trump. He added that he had "informed President Trump about the strikes on the energy sector."

Previous decisions on Tomahawk deliveries

On October 6, when asked about supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, Trump said he did not want to escalate the conflict in Ukraine further. He noted that he had made a decision regarding providing missiles to Kiev but did not specify what it was. The US president added that he would like to know exactly how Ukraine would use the missiles.

On September 28, US Vice President JD Vance said that the Washington administration is discussing the possibility of supplying Tomahawk missiles to European allies for subsequent transfer to Kiev. He added that Trump would make the final decision.

On September 26, Axios reported that Trump had previously rejected a request to supply Tomahawk missiles for subsequent transfer to Kiev. According to the source cited in the article, this was the only weapon system on the list that the White House refused to sell to European NATO countries in Ukraine's interest.

On October 2, at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that "it is impossible to use Tomahawk missiles without the direct participation of US servicemen; this would mean a qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States." On October 5, Putin emphasized that Washington's possible decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would destroy positive trends in relations.