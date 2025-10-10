German lawmaker plans to visit Russia

BERLIN, October 10. /TASS/. Member of the Bundestag (the German parliament) from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party Markus Frohnmaier plans to visit Russia because he considers it important to "keep communication channels open" with Moscow.

"This spring, I plan to visit Russia," the legislator told the N-TV channel. "The time will come after this conflict. For example, our American partners and others are already getting ready for that moment," he emphasized.

Frohnmaier has not cited any details about his purported visit to Russia.