MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Poland will not intercept missiles over Ukraine without the approval of NATO, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said during a working visit to Lvov.

"NATO has an integrated air defense system, so such decisions (to destroy missiles over the territory of other countries - TASS) must be made by NATO as a whole, not just Poland," Sikorski said at a press conference, with video footage of the statement shown by Novosti Live.

Kiev authorities have repeatedly urged Warsaw and other Western partners to shoot down Russian drones and missiles over Ukraine. However, the Polish government has highlighted the risks associated with such actions and stressed that they can only be undertaken with the consent of all NATO member states.