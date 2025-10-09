Over 2,000 Palestinians to be released from Israeli prisons as part of Gaza deal — Hamas

CAIRO, October 9. /TASS/. About 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 people serving life sentences, will be freed from Israeli prisons under an agreement reached between the radical Hamas movement and Israel, a representative of the movement's leadership said.

"Under the first stage of the deal, a group of 20 hostages will be released. In return, the occupying [Israeli] authorities will free over 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences," the representative said, as cited by the Maan news agency affiliated with Hamas. He added that the group also includes "1,700 individuals imprisoned following the outbreak of the war in Gaza" in October 2023.

The Hamas representative also said that at least 400 trucks with humanitarian aid for the people of the Gaza Strip will enter the enclave daily in the first five days after the conclusion of the agreement. Later the number of vehicles delivering humanitarian aid to the enclave will be increased.

Also, in the first stage of the agreement, "displaced persons from the southern part of the Gaza Strip to the city of Gaza and the northern areas of the enclave" will begin to be returned. A representative of the movement's leadership added that "negotiations on the implementation of the second stage of the plan proposed by [US President Donald] Trump will begin immediately after the implementation of the first stage."

On Wednesday, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan at talks in Egypt. According to him, this stage involves the release of all hostages "soon" and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line inside the Gaza Strip. According to Trump, the first steps have been taken towards a lasting, reliable and eternal peace.

On September 29, the White House released Trump's "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The 20 point-document provides, in particular, for the introduction of temporary external control in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there. Israel agreed with the plan, while Hamas said it was ready to release all Israeli hostages held in Gaza and hand over the bodies of the dead.