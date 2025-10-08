Netanyahu's tweaks to Trump's Gaza plan threaten to blow deal up — FT

LONDON, October 8. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to modify US President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, which could undermine negotiations between the Jewish state and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, the FT reported citing sources.

An anonymous diplomat said that Arab countries mediating the talks believe that Hamas will never accept the terms of the deal after Netanyahu changed them.

According to him, the parties can’t agree on the timing and location of the redeployment of Israeli troops, as well as the future role of the Palestinian National Authority in the management of the enclave.

According to another source, Hamas and the Arab countries are not sure that the plan under discussion fully reflects their interests and want guarantees that Israel will comply with all conditions. The source added that Israel is focusing on the release of hostages and is less interested in long-term commitments.

On September 29, the White House released President Donald Trump's "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The 20 paragraph-document provides for the introduction of temporary external governance in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there. Israel agreed with the plan, while Hamas said it was ready to release all living Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of the dead.

On October 6, indirect talks between the Israeli and Hamas delegations resumed. White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the United States should be represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.