European Commission insists on deploying attack drones along Russian border

PARIS, October 8. /TASS/. The European Commission insists on deploying attack drones along the borders with Russia and Belarus, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius said.

"In the short run, we need to develop capabilities to better detect, track and identify drones with acoustic sensors, radars, and satellites. In the long run, capabilities to disarm or destroy drones with drone interceptors, electronic warfare and mobile units. For the eastern flank countries, there is a need for capabilities to use drones to hit targets on the ground if an enemy tries to invade the country," he pointed out, addressing a European Parliament hearing on unidentified drone incidents in Europe.

In this regard, Kubilius called for paying special attention to "Ukrainian experience."

He also sought to heighten fears about "the Russian threat," particularly saying that Geran 2 drones could "hit targets in Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, northern France, and Hungary" if launched from Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region.