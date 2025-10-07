Syria’s defense minister announces ceasefire agreement with Kurds

BEIRUT, October 7. /TASS/. Defense Minister in Syria’s interim government Murhaf Abu Qasra has announced an agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on an immediate ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement.

"I have recently met with [SDF commander] Mr. Mazloum Abdi in Damascus. We agreed on a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and military positions in northern and northeastern Syria. The implementation of this agreement will begin immediately," he wrote on his X page.

The Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported earlier that Damascus was hosting talks between a Kurd delegation and Syrian authorities on resuming dialogue on implementing the existing settlement agreements for northern and northeastern Syria. According to the newspaper, Abdi was received by Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The talks were held amid the escalation in the city of Aleppo where clashes between Kurdish units and government forces erupted overnight to Tuesday after the authorities had blocked roads leading to the Kurd-populated Ashrafiya and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods.

Al-Sharaa and Abdi signed an agreement on incorporating the Kurdish force into the Syrian government army on March 10. Under the agreement, control of all civilian and military facilities, including airports, oil and gas fields located in northeastern Syria will go over to Damascus by the end of the year.

However, talks between the interim government and the Kurds have revealed serious gaps in the parties’ positions. Thus, the Kurds insist on creating a decentralized administrative system that will grant them wide authority in Syria’s northeast. Damascus, in turn, demands that northeastern regions submit to the central authorities, both administratively and militarily.