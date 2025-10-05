Trump says Putin’s proposal on New START ‘sounds like a good idea’

WASHINGTON, October 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has described his Russia counterpart, Vladimir Putin’s, proposal on the New START Treaty as a "good idea."

"That sounds like a good idea to me," he said in reply to a TASS question while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

On September 22, Putin stated at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the treaty's quantitative restrictions for another year after the New START expires in February. However, he emphasized that this measure is only viable if Washington follows suit.