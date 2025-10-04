Those who tried to storm Georgian presidential palace committed a crime — prime minister

TBILISI, October 4. /TASS/. Those who stormed the presidential palace in Tbilisi committed a criminal offense, Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze told a news briefing.

"What we saw on Atoneli Street is a criminal offense. Every person who participated in this violent act will be held accountable," Kobakhidze said.

The prime minister blamed the opposition, calling them foreign agents.

"This political force, this foreign agent, will be completely neutralized. They will no longer be allowed to participate in Georgian politics," he vowed. According to Kobakhidze, several police officers were injured during the unrest. "One of the injured police officers is in quite serious condition. I think the people who did this should pray. The state will be very strict with anyone who raises a hand against a police officer," the prime minister concluded.

A rally is continuing in Tbilisi. Demonstrators gathered to protest the results of the municipal elections. Rally organizers urged the demonstrators to move to the presidential palace, where unrest later occurred.

On Saturday, local government elections were held in Georgia. The country was electing city and municipal mayors, as well as city council members. Authorities have repeatedly warned that violations during election day protests will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Levan Khabeishvili, former head of the United National Movement party founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili, and Zviad Kuprava, a member of the Tbilisi City Council, were arrested for calling for the overthrow of the government.