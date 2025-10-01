Romania plans to launch joint drone production with Ukraine, says top diplomat

BUCHAREST, October 1. /TASS/. Bucharest plans to launch joint drone production on its territory with Ukraine for domestic use as well as by European Union and NATO allies, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said in an interview with Reuters.

"We believe it is strategic for the eastern flank to be better protected, especially in air defense. So what we are doing in that direction is to create the partnerships needed, for example, with Ukraine to build defensive drones for the future," she said. "We believe in our capacity to make it a reality fast," Toiu added.

She also pointed out that Romania had approved an increased US troop presence on its territory to support Middle East refuelling operations.

According to the Romanian Defense Ministry, the country currently hosts 1,700 US troops.