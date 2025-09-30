Venezuela ratifies Agreement on Strategic Partnership with Russia

CARACAS, October 1. /TASS/. Venezuela’s parliament has ratified the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation with Russia, Moscow’s Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS.

"It was a special honor and pleasure for me to be present today at the meeting of Venezuela's National Assembly where the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation with Russia, signed in Moscow on May 7, was ratified by a majority vote," the diplomat pointed out. According to him, "the document determines the key parameters of our long-term interaction and opens a new stage in Russia-Venezuela cooperation, which will be an important contribution to strengthening peace, security and sustainable development, as well as in consolidating a truly fair unilateral world order."

"This year is really special and symbolic for Russia-Venezuela relations as it marks the 80th anniversaries of diplomatic relations between our counties, the Great Victory and the United Nations. All these historical milestones are based on the ideas of peace, justice and friendship between nations," Melik-Bagdasarov noted.

This year also marks 25 years since the first meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and late President Hugo Chavez of Venezuela (1954-2013), which took place on the sidelines of the 2000 UN General Assembly session. "It laid the foundation for the current stage of Russia-Venezuela relations, which have since grown into a really big and multifaceted strategic partnership," the ambassador stressed.