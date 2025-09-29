Pyongyang's nuclear arms guarantee peace on Korean Peninsula — Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. North Korea's strategic deterrent forces guarantee peace and the balance of power on the Korean Peninsula, the DPRK’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Song Gyong said while speaking at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Despite the complex situation on the Korean Peninsula, the guns are silent and peace and security are firmly guaranteed. This is an undeniable reality due to the fact that our state possesses a deterrent potential that is proportionate to the growing threat and aggression from the United States and its allies," Kim Song Kyong said. North Korea's nuclear potential, he said, suppresses the desire of Pyongyang's opponents to "provoke a war." He explained that North Korea had stipulated in its constitution a special status for its nuclear deterrent forces in order to maintain balance and lasting peace in the region.

"Imposing so-called denuclearization is tantamount to demanding the renunciation of one's own sovereignty and right to exist," he added. Kim Song Kyung reiterated that the North Korean authorities cannot renounce nuclear weapons, as their nuclear status is enshrined in the country's fundamental law.