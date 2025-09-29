IAEA chief sees no alternative to dialogue with Russia on nuclear security amid special op

VIENNA, September 29. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) maintains the dialogue with Russia amid the special military operation in Ukraine, because it sees no other alternative allowing to manage nuclear security risks, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"In the beginning <…>, I took some criticism for doing that [engaging in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin]," he told the Warsaw Security Forum.

"I also believe it is very, very important that, in cases like this, <…> people responsible to international organizations talk to everybody. If I don’t talk to Putin, who do I talk to? This is essential," the IAEA chief added.