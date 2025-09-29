Moldovan police record 236 infractions during parliamentary elections — CEC

CHISINAU, September 29. /TASS/. Moldovan police reported 236 violations on voting day during the country’s parliamentary elections, announced Angelica Caraman, chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

"Throughout yesterday, the police informed the CEC of 236 violations, including photographing ballots, illegal campaigning, damaging and removing ballots from polling stations, transporting voters, electoral corruption, and other breaches," she said. Caraman added that all data will be systematized and submitted to the Constitutional Court along with the election results for approval.

According to preliminary CEC data, after counting 99.9% of the protocols, the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) retains control of parliament with 50.16% of the vote, while the Patriotic Electoral Bloc received 24.19%. The pro-European Alternative Bloc garnered 7.97%, the Our Party secured 6.20%, and the pro-European Democracy at Home party received 5.62%. Based on these figures, PAS could win 55 seats in the 101-seat parliament, the Patriotic Electoral Bloc could take 26, the Alternative Bloc could gain 8, Our Party could obtain 6, and Democracy at Home could also claim 6 seats. The ruling party’s lead is linked to the redistribution of votes from electoral competitors who failed to enter parliament. However, the CEC will announce the final results once the counting is finished.

The Patriotic Bloc includes the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, led by former President Igor Dodon, the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova, led by former leader Vladimir Voronin, and the Future of Moldova party of former Prime Minister Vasile Tarlev. The Alternative Bloc consists of the National Alternative Movement, led by Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban, the Development and Consolidation Party of Moldova, led by former Prime Minister Ion Chicu, and the Civic Congress party, led by Mark Tkaciuk.