Houthis report launching 'hypersonic ballistic missile' on Tel Aviv

DUBAI, September 29. /TASS/. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah movement has delivered a strike on several targets in Tel Aviv with a "hypersonic ballistic missile," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"In response to the Israeli aggression against our country, the missile troops of the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted a military operation, using the Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, equipped with multiple fission warheads, to attack several major facilities in the occupied region of Yaffo (Tel Aviv - TASS)," Saree announced on Al Masirah television.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemen. Air raid sirens were sounded in several areas across Israel, including in Tel Aviv. No casualties or damage have been reported.

According to Saree, the Yemeni rebels also launched two drones on "critical facilities" in Eilat in southern Israel. No other incidents except for a missile interception by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) were reported by the Jewish state.

On September 25, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a. According to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, the attacks were delivered on Houthi targets, including weapons depots and rebel deployment posts. The Houthi Health Ministry said nine people were killed in the Israeli airstrikes and 174 others were wounded.

Sana’a was attacked the day after a drone launched by the Houthis fell in Eilat. Israel’s national medical emergency service said over 20 people were injured, with two of them hospitalized in serious condition, as a result of the incident.