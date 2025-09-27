CHISINAU, September 27. /TASS/. The actions of the Moldovan authorities during the election campaign can only be described as lawlessness, but these actions will subsequently be used against them by the next government, Igor Dodon, the leader of the Patriotic Electoral Bloc, told TASS in an interview.

"Sandu’s ruling party is trying to stay in power at any cost, increasing the number of polling stations abroad from 230 to 301, even though no more than 300,000 people usually vote there. I would like to remind you that Sandu managed to be re-elected for a second term thanks to the votes cast at these polling stations after losing the election within the country. These polling stations secured a mere 0.7% majority for the referendum on EU accession, which also failed within the country. Now, almost a third of the printed ballots — 864,000 — will be sent to these stations, while only about 2.7 million will be available for voting within the country. In Russia, where most of our citizens live, there will only be two polling stations. This is complete lawlessness. They are setting precedents that the next government will use against them," he said.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova will be held on September 28. According to opinion polls, the Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls Moldova's parliament and government, may not retain its majority, meaning the future government may be a coalition. In this situation, every percentage point in the vote count could be decisive. The Moldovan opposition links this to the Central Election Commission's decision to open only two polling stations in Russia, where hundreds of thousands of Moldovans live. During last year's Moldovan presidential election, long lines formed at the two polling stations in Moscow, and not everyone was able to vote.

For these elections, the Moldovan Central Election Commission has increased the number of polling stations abroad, mainly in Western countries. In Russia, however, only two polling stations will operate. Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian authorities were ready to provide the necessary conditions for Moldovan citizens to participate in the elections.