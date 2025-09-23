Switching to reserve generators is standard safety procedure at NPPs — expert

MOSCOW, September 23 /TASS/. Switching to reserve diesel generators is a standard safety procedure when all external power supply to a nuclear power plant is lost, nuclear expert Alexander Uvarov, who heads the Atominfo analytical center, has told TASS.

"Switching to reserve diesel generators is a standard procedure that protects a nuclear power plant in case external power supply is lost. Such situations happen at NPPs sometimes," he said.

Earlier, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP)’s Communications Director Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS that the NPP had been disconnected from its last external power supply line.

The facility has switched to reserve power produced by diesel generators. All of them have been launched and operate normally. The ZNPP has enough fuel for them.