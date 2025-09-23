Kazakhstan’s Tokayev points to Ukraine’s diplomatic solution at meeting with Zelensky

NEW YORK, September 23, /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in New York advising him to seek a diplomatic solution to the country’s ongoing conflict, the Kazakh presidential press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Vladimir Zelensky… The President of Kazakhstan voiced his opinion that under such extremely complicated situation it should be necessary to carry on with diplomatic work in order to find ways to end the conflict," the statement reads.

"Zelensky outlined his point of view regarding the situation in Ukraine," the press service added.

The statement also added that both parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres.