Szijjarto asks Kallas to recognize Antifa movement as terrorist

BUDAPEST, September 20. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto has sent a letter to chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas demanding that the Antifa movement be recognized as a terrorist organization like the United States did.

"I strongly recommend that the European Union follow the example of [the United States], add the Antifa movement to the list of terrorist organizations and introduce the necessary restrictive measures against the groups associated with them," he said in an interview with the MTI news agency.

"On an issue of such importance, it is necessary to coordinate our actions with the United States."

On September 17, US President Donald Trump declared the movement a terrorist organization. The Antifa movement in the United States is not a single, centralized organization; this term refers to associations of all antifascists.

Later, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the country intended to recognize the Antifa movement a terrorist organization.