Israel, Syria to sign security agreement before year-end — AFP

PARIS, September 18. /TASS/. Israel and Syria will sign a number of agreements in the military sphere by the end of 2025, AFP reported, citing a Syrian Foreign Ministry official.

"There is progress in the talks with Israel," the Syrian diplomat said, adding that several agreements, primarily in the military and security spheres, are expected to be signed "by the end of the year."

According to him, the two sides would like to reach an agreement "that would halt hostilities in Syria."

On Wednesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer held US-brokered talks in London. According to Syria TV, the two ministers discussed a new draft agreement on security measures to replace the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria. The meeting which lasted for five hours was attended by US Special Envoy for the Middle East Tom Barrack, who acts as a go-between at the talks.

The Syrian president for the transitional period, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said earlier that contacts with Israel on potential agreements on security measures "may yield results in the coming days." However, he demanded that UN observers be redeployed to the Golan Heights. He insisted that Israel "respect Syria’s territorial integrity and stop violating its airspace."

According to the Lebanese newspaper Al Nahar, the Israeli draft of the agreement is based on the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty of 1979. The Jewish state insists on establishing three demilitarized zones southwest of Damascus, where various security regimes will be in place depending on the distance from the Israeli border. Syria will be allowed to deploy police forces to these zones but flights over those will be banned. Israel will retain control of Mount Hermon (Jabal El Sheikh) that it took in December 2024 after the change of power in Damascus.