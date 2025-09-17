Austria’s National Security Council holds meetings over drone incident in Poland

VIENNA, September 18. /TASS/. Austria’s authorities held a meeting of the National Security Council following the drone incursion incident in Poland, the ORF television channel reported.

According to the television channel, the meeting focused on the alleged "violation of the European Union’s airspace" by Russian drones and "hybrid threats." Apart from that, participants addressed Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner’s initiative to speed up purchases of long-range air defense systems.

Yulia Zhdanova, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, said earlier that the European Union is stirring up a disinformation campaign against Russia over the downing of drones in Poland in order to derail the prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine that emerged as a result of the Russia-US summit in Alaska.

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s operational military command announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that had violated national airspace. According to the Polish authorities, nineteen violations of the country’s airspace were reported overnight to September 10. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland regarding the incident.