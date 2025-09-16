Israel's actions bring two-state solution to 'point of no return' — UN

GENEVA, September 16. /TASS/. Israel's recent actions in Palestine are bringing the idea of two states coexisting in peace together in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement to "a point of no return," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

He said that on the day Israel struck Qatar, it announced "a new phase of its assault on Gaza, with a displacement order for some one million people to leave Gaza City, without necessary provision for their safety and security." According to him, while the dead in Israel’s Doha attack were being buried, the Israeli government officially approved a project to build thousands of housing units for settlers in the E-1 zone in the West Bank.

"This is the latest in a long list of illegal facts on the ground that are bringing the two-state solution closer and closer to a point of no return," he told an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council after Israel's strikes on Qatar.

On September 12, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans to build thousands of housing units for settlers in the E-1 zone in the West Bank, adding that Israel considers this land to be its own and will not allow the creation of a separate Palestinian state.

The two-state formula presupposes the creation of an independent Palestine within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, co-existing in peace with Israel.