Russian envoy summoned to Romanian MFA following drone violation of Polish airspace

BUCHAREST, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Romania Vladimir Lipaev was summoned to the foreign ministry in connection with the incident involving the violation of Polish airspace by a drone on the night of September 9-10, the Romanian foreign ministry reported.

Lipaev was informed that Bucharest "condemns the violation of Polish airspace" by allegedly Russian drones.

In the early hours of September 10, the Polish army reported downing several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that had invaded the country’s airspace. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that 19 UAVs had violated the country’s air borders, flying from Belarus, on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among allies.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on Tuesday night, Russia attacked military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. No targets for destruction in Poland were planned, the ministry added.