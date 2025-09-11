Poland to convene UN Security Council — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council will be convened at Poland's request, the Foreign Ministry reported.

"Following Poland's request, a UN Security Council emergency meeting will be convened regarding the violation of Polish airspace," the ministry wrote in a statement on its X page. The diplomats also alleged that Russia violated Polish airspace. The date of the meeting has not been specified, but a diplomatic source previously told TASS that it may take place on Friday, September 12.

Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace. A search is currently underway for the downed objects. Tusk said that the country’s airspace was violated 19 times in the early morning hours of September 10. He alleged that all of the drones entered the country from Belarus. So far, three downed drones have been reported. Poland has asked NATO to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to invoke consultations among the alliance’s member states.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in western Ukraine overnight. No targets in Poland were planned. The range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 kilometers. Nevertheless, the Russian Defense Ministry said it is ready to consult with Poland on this matter.