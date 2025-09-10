Syrian leader to attend Russian-Arab summit in Moscow — embassy

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. President of Syria for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa will lead the country's delegation at the first Russian-Arab summit slated to take place in Moscow on October 15, an embassy source told TASS.

"As was announced yesterday during a press conference in Damascus, the Syrian side will take part in the upcoming Russian-Arab summit. The delegation will be headed by His Excellency the President of the Syrian Arab Republic," the source said.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will invite the new Syrian authorities to the Russian-Arab summit. The Russian Foreign Ministry said almost all Arab countries showed interest in the event.

After December 2024, when armed opposition groups entered Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad resigned and left the country, al-Sharaa became the de facto leader of Syria. On January 29, 2025, he declared himself acting president during the transition period, which, as he specified, would last from four to five years.