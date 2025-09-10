Indian army contingent of 65 military personnel to join Zapad-2025 drills

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. An Indian contingent consisting of 65 military personnel has left to participate in the Zapad-2025 multilateral joint military exercises, the Indian Ministry of Defense said.

"Participation in the Zapad-2025 exercises will further deepen defense cooperation and strengthen the spirit of camaraderie between India and Russia," it said in a statement.

The contingent includes 57 army soldiers, seven Air Force and one Navy representative.

The Zapad-2025 multilateral exercises are aimed at enhancing interoperability and providing participating countries with a platform for exchanging tactics and methods in the field of warfare and counter-terrorism operations. The drills will focus on joint operations in open and flat terrain, during which military personnel will perform tasks that include joint planning, tactical exercises, and special weapons skills.

"This will provide a valuable opportunity to hone joint operational capabilities, integrate new technologies, and operate in a multinational combat environment," the Indian ministry said.

The Zapad-2025 exercises will be held from September 12 to 16 in Belarus to improve the use of groups of troops to ensure the military security of the Union State. The military personnel plan to practice, among other things, repelling air strikes and combating enemy sabotage groups. The participants of the exercises will also work out planning for the use of nuclear weapons and the latest Russian medium-range ballistic missile system Oreshnik.