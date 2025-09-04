Romania won’t send troops to Ukraine — president

BUCHAREST, September 4. /TASS/. Romania will not send its troops to Ukraine but will assist in peacekeeping operations, President Nicusor Dan said in an interview with the Antena 1 TV channel.

"Many of the countries that are close to Russia have made the same decision as we have - not to send troops to Ukraine after a potential peace or ceasefire," he said. "But we will provide logistical support for peacekeeping operations from our bases. However, to do so, we must first achieve peace or at least a ceasefire," the president stated.

Earlier, Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan told the same TV channel that Bucharest would not send troops to Ukraine but could provide NATO allies with its military bases.

On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow does not accept any scenarios involving the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.