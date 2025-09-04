Sixteen candidates from various parties die ahead of elections in western Germany — media

BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. In a tragic and unusual prelude to the upcoming local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, 16 candidates from various political parties have died in the weeks leading up to the September 14 vote, Bild reported, citing local election commission chief Monika Wissmann.

According to her, the fatalities include seven members of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, while the others belonged to the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Free Democratic Party (FDP), the Greens, and several smaller political forces.

The sudden wave of deaths initially fueled rumors and speculation, particularly after news of the AfD candidates’ passing. However, an investigation conducted by Bild together with local police concluded that all of the deaths were due to natural causes. On Tuesday, Kay Gottschalk, AfD’s representative in North Rhine-Westphalia, told Welt TV that there were no indications of "murder or anything like that." He noted that some of the deceased "had underlying health conditions."

The string of deaths has created logistical challenges for local authorities, who now face the urgent task of reprinting ballots and distributing them to voters casting their ballots by mail to ensure they can return them in time.

According to the WDR broadcaster, voters in Blomberg, Bad Lippspringe, Schwerte, and Rheinberg will head to the polls without AfD candidates on their ballots. Meanwhile, Die Welt reported on Wednesday that the death toll among candidates had risen to seven.