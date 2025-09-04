NATO to continue confronting Russia after Ukraine conflict ends, chief says

PRAGUE, September 4. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance will continue to confront Russia even after the Ukraine crisis is resolved, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, addressing a defense forum in the Czech Republic.

"The [Russia] threat will not end when this war does," he pointed out, highlighting the need for NATO to continue preparations to counter the threat.

Rutte urged EU nations to accelerate defense production and invest more in Europe's militarization. The NATO chief also stressed that the bloc was determined to prepare to face threats from China, which he claimed builds more warships than the United States.

The secretary general said that NATO will remain focused on confronting Russia and has no plans to extend Article 5 to its partners in the Asia-Pacific region, but should be prepared to support them in the event of a Chinese attack.