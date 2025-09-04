Laos interested in joining BRICS, currently studying the matter — Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Laos is interested in joining BRICS, and the matter is currently under consideration, Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone said.

"We are interested in becoming a member of BRICS. At present, we are in the process of studying this issue," he said during the Russia-Laos business dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to the Prime Minister, Laos believes that BRICS holds immense significance for the entire region and shows substantial results in economic development.

The BRICS group was established in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original members - Brazil, Russia, India, and China. As of January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full members of the bloc. On January 6, 2025, Indonesia joined BRICS. Malaysia became a BRICS partner state on January 1, 2025, along with Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. Nigeria joined on January 17, and Vietnam on June 14.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.