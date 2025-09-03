At least 15 people die in funicular derailment in Lisbon — CNN Portugal

MADRID, September 3. /TASS/. At least 15 people have died as the Gloria funicular derailed in Lisbon, CNN Portugal reported citing police sources.

The ambulance service told the TV channel that 18 people were injured, five of them are in serious condition. The police and the prosecutor's office arrived at the scene.

According to CNN Portugal, a judicial police homicide investigation team was called in to conduct the investigation. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

The Lisbon authorities declared three days of mourning.

The Gloria funicular is one of Lisbon’s attractions and is very popular among tourists.