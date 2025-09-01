OSCE dissolves Minsk Group on Karabakh conflict — Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, September 1. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has formally disbanded the Minsk Group on the Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On September 1, 2025, the OSCE Ministerial Council, following a joint appeal by the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, decided to terminate the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures," the statement said.

As part of the termination, the activities of the personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office on the conflict and the high-level planning group are being halted. The OSCE secretariat must complete all administrative and technical issues related to their closure by December 1.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the OSCE decision to close the Minsk Group also means that now all earlier decisions on the Karabakh conflict are null and void and cannot be applied.

Later, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said Yerevan had also received an official letter on the dissolution of the Minsk Group on September 1, whose procedure was carried out without violations.

The OSCE Minsk Process was launched in 1992 to resolve the Karabakh conflict. Its main element was the Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, the United States and France.