China against bloc confrontation, supports free trade, Xi Jinping says

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. China together with its partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) opposes oppression and bloc confrontation and supports free trade, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council in Tianjin, China.

"We stand for justice, the correct understanding of the history of World War Two, oppose the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and intimidation politics, protecting the UN-based international system and supporting a multilateral trade system led by the World Trade Organization," he stressed.