Canada expands training programs for Ukrainian soldiers at Kiev's request

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. As part of Operation Unifier, Canada is expanding its training programs for Ukrainian military personnel in engineering and medical care at Kiev’s request, to better prepare them for battlefield conditions, Canadian mission commander Chelsea Braybrook announced.

"On the engineering and medical side, new curriculums are rolling out right now. You have seen a basic sapper-type training, and that has now changed to be a professional sapper-type training. It's the same on the medical side," Braybrook told The Canadian Press in an interview.

Canadian instructors are training Ukrainian forces in mining, demolition work, fortification construction, and the building of bridges, roads, and airfields. According to Braybrook, the new engineering program has already been adopted, while training under the updated medical program is scheduled to begin next month. She added that Ukrainians were initially taught "a kind of basic level of combat casualty care."

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Ottawa had trained more than 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of Operation Unifier.

Since 2015, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained Ukrainian soldiers and officers at the Yavorov training ground in the Lvov Region. However, in early February 2022, Canadian troops were relocated to other European countries. In 2023, then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadian instructors would continue training Ukrainian military personnel until 2026.