Pakistan strikes Afghan provinces of Nangarhar, Khost — Reuters

ISLAMABAD, August 28. /TASS/. The Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday evening attacked civilian infrastructure in the Afghan provinces of Nangarhar and Khost, killing three and injuring seven, according to Reuters news agency.

According to it, Pakistan hit residential buildings in the Shinwar district of the Nangarhar province and Spera district of the Khost province.

The Pakistani Foreign and Defense Ministries have not yet responded to a Reuters request for comment.

According to the agency, relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained tense in recent years. Islamabad accuses Kabul of providing safe haven to militants of terrorist organizations carrying out attacks in Pakistan. Afghanistan denies that.