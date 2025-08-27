Hungary sues EU’s political arm over move to use seized Russian assets for aid to Ukraine

BUDAPEST, August 28. /TASS/. Hungary has filed a lawsuit against the European Council and the European Peace Facility (EPF) challenging their decision to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets for military support to Ukraine.

The Magyar Nemzet newspaper affiliated with the Hungarian government reported that the lawsuit submitted to the EU Court in June was accepted on August 25.

According to the newspaper, Budapest dismissed the decision by the European Council and the leadership of the European Peace Facility as unlawful as it was made without taking Hungary’s opinion into account. In February, Brussels greenlighted the transfer of 99.7% of the net profits generated by frozen Russian assets to the EPF to provide €3 billion to €5 billion in continious military support to Ukraine.

While the date for the hearing has not yet been set, Magyar Nemzet said, the case may take years to be decided. Meanwhile, the newspaper has calculated, the EPF has already allocated €11 billion in military aid to Ukraine.