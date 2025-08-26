TBILISI, August 26. /TASS/. Representatives from Western nations reportedly proposed to the Georgian authorities that they supply weapons if Georgia agreed to open a "second front" against Russia, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, revealed in an interview with the media.

Kaladze stated, "The office of the Prime Minister of Georgia received direct threats, blackmail, and insults – all aimed at coercing the country into opening a 'second front.' They assured us they would provide everything, including military equipment and assistance." He further indicated that the authorities are prepared to disclose details of these negotiations if necessary to substantiate their claims.

"However, considering the country's best interests, it is preferable to keep these matters confidential for now," he concluded.

On February 25, 2022, then-Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that Georgia would not impose sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, citing national interests. In early March 2022, Vladimir Zelensky recalled the Ukrainian ambassador from Tbilisi in response to Georgia’s position on sanctions. The Georgian government faced criticism from opposition parties, which accused authorities of collaborating with Russia. Additionally, members of the ruling party have accused Ukrainian officials and certain European politicians of attempting to open a "second front" within Georgian territory, allegedly to provoke Russia into conducting parallel military operations.