CHISINAU, August 25. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the government formed by the Party of Action and Solidarity are trying to reject the Brussels-imposed strategy of the country’s Eurointegration together with Ukraine, Vlad Filat, a former prime minister and leader of the pro-European Liberal Democratic Party, whose government signed an EU-Moldova association agreement in 2014, said.

"Moldova’s authorities believe that the advantages of the Kiev regime have been exhausted and decided to jump off the Ukrainian train? Does Moldova interest Brussels outside of the Kiev package? It's entirely possible that <...> the country today is just a cheerleader - a girl with a put-on practiced smile, meaninglessly dancing during a basketball game break or a summit about nothing," Filat, who launched Sandu’s political career by appointing her minister in his cabinet but has now turned against her due to disagreement with her policies, wrote on his Telegram channel.

He reiterated that recently, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky asserted that Ukraine, together with Moldova, must move forward in the negotiation process on joining the European Union, having cautioned that "any artificial pauses and divisions will only backfire on Europe." However, at last week’s diaspora congress in Chisinau, Sandu asserted that there are no "restrictions allowing two or three countries to move forward simultaneously," having expressed the hope that the EU will "find a political decision" of Moldova’s accession to the European Union separately.

Filat has criticized Sandu’s party which "time and again provokes Moscow, receiving safeguards and unlimited credit lines for doing so." He asserted that Sandu’s party will lose the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for September 28. "On September 28, one way or another, it'll be curtains for them," the former prime minister said.

He accompanied his post with a photo of Ukraine’s map in the Oval Office during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Zelensky, hinting that worldwide, "new geopolitical scenarios are unfolding, ones the Moldovan authorities are not taking into account, completely relying on Brussels’ sponsorship." "Recently, a map was installed in the White House’s Oval Office. By all appearances, Moldova is part of another Kiev regime package. And it will be much tougher to get off that train. Only a dead-end awaits," Filat noted.

Earlier, BBC drew attention to a map in the Oval Office with 20% of the territories painted pink. It called it a cold reminder to the Ukrainians in the room of the current situation after almost four years of war. The BBC calls the presence of the map in the Oval Office a clear way for Trump to increase pressure on Zelensky to agree to exchange land for peace.