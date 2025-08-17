Merz plans brief visit to US on August 18 — TV

BERLIN, August 17. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans only a brief visit to Washington on August 18, the NTV television channel reported, citing government sources.

According to the TV channel, Merz will arrive in the White House at about noon and his return flight is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. local time.

On this day, US President Donald Trump will hold a one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Zelensky. After that, he will hold talks with the European leaders and NATO chief, who will accompany Zelensky. The sides are expected to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, territorial problems and issues of the procedure, such as a ceasefire before peace talks, NTV reported.

Zelensky will travel to Washington on August 18. He will be accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Startmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.