Kazakh leader congratulates Putin on outcome of Russia-US summit in Alaska

ASTANA, August 17. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the outcome of the Russia-US summit in Alaska over the phone, the press office of the Kazakh leader reported on Sunday.

"The head of our state congratulated his [Russian] counterpart on the outcome of the meeting with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage. In his opinion, the talks contributed to a better understanding by the American side of the Russian position on Ukraine, which can help find points of contact on this complex problem," the statement reads.

Tokayev congratulated Putin on the outcome of the Russia-US summit calling it "a breakthrough event," the press office said.

The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted over three hours, with the two leaders first holding a one-on-one conversation in a car on their way to the venue of the talks. Their closed-door negotiations also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and going back to cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.