Results of Alaska meeting may lead to reduction of US tariffs for India — expert

NEW DELHI, August 16. /TASS/. Positive results of the meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska are good news for India, additional US tariffs for New Delhi may be reduced or even eliminated as relations between Moscow and Washington develop, Robinder Sachdev, president of the Indian analytical center Imagindia Institute, told TASS.

"Positive outcomes to look forward to, is good news for India. 25% India is facing right now may be reduced or it may be eliminated if the tempo of US-Russia relations continues," he said.

"I think we can fairly be now hopeful that the tempo of Russia-America relations will steadily improve. So, if the relations steadily improve, then obviously it will eliminate the need of America imposing the secondary sanctions on India," the analyst said.

Talks in Anchorage

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.

Later, in an interview with Fox News, Trump rated the Anchorage meeting "a 10 out of 10" and stressed that many positions were agreed upon there, and that what happens next depends on Kiev. The US President also expressed confidence in the possibility of working out a deal on Ukraine in the near future.