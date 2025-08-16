ROME, August 16. /TASS/. Friday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska is a positive development for Moscow, Washington, and international stability. As Italy’s former ambassador to Brussels, analyst Elena Basile, remarked in a comment to a TASS correspondent, the meeting sent a clear signal to Zelensky and Europe.

The encounter is highly beneficial for Moscow and Washington, as well as for global stability. The renewed prospects for cooperation in areas such as economics, energy, high technology, and space herald significant progress. Putin is no longer isolated due to the neoconservative policies of the Democrats. Moreover, the United States appears to be relying on Russia to help resolve its debt crisis. Moscow is also strengthening its national currency. This sends a message to Zelensky and Europe that they must accept responsibility for prolonging the conflict at their own expense, the analyst explained.

Basile observed that Europe remains detached from this irreversible process.

She is the author of several books, including The West and the Permanent Enemy, in which she explores the true causes of the Ukraine conflict and analyzes the situation in the Middle East within the broader context of the evolving world order. The diplomat contends that European leaders have discredited themselves. In her view, they have lost credibility, which compels them to feign influence.

Basile believes that reality will eventually prevail. Perhaps not immediately, perhaps they will still require the blood of young Ukrainians to awaken to diplomacy and seek a compromise, a new balance that acknowledges Russia’s fundamental demands, she concluded.