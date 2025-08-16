Belarus records over 300 border violations by aircraft in 2025

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. Belarus has registered more than 300 violations of its state border by aerial vehicles since the beginning of this year, Major General Andrey Lukyanovich, Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, reported.

"We have recorded more than 800 violations of airspace rules this year alone. This includes more than 300 violations of our country's state border. Most of these involve unmanned aerial vehicles crossing the border, unfortunately in our southern regions, where the situation remains difficult," the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

Lukyanovich also noted that Belarus is expecting further deliveries of Russian aircraft. "There is no doubt that our fleet is constantly being replenished. Just two days ago, we received another batch of the latest Su-30SM2 aircraft. We also received 12 of the newest Mi-35M helicopters. This year we are planning to receive more new aircraft. I am talking about four more Su-30SM2 jets," he said.